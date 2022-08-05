Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.