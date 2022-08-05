Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stock Position Reduced by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ENI from €14.90 ($15.36) to €15.70 ($16.19) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ENI from €15.30 ($15.77) to €15.40 ($15.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ENI from €14.00 ($14.43) to €14.50 ($14.95) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.02.

E opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

