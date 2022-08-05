Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $32,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $295.82 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $298.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.