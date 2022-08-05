EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 476.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

