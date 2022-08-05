Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $440.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.