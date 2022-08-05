Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bluegreen Vacations

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $23.96 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 11,113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

