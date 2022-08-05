Equities Analysts Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $377.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.64. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

