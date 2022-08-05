Erin L. Polek Sells 70 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $10,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erin L. Polek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 23rd, Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

