EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 18.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVCM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at 12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.64 and a 200-day moving average of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 7.73 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.10. The company had revenue of 143.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 140.50 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 46,034.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,585,366.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 96,015.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,946 shares in the company, valued at 12,590,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth $180,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth $80,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 43.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.