Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 78,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

