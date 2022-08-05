Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 370.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $367.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

