Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,964,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,332 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $410,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 578,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $367.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

