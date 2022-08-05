Financial Review: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kemper and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 1 2 0 0 1.67 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Tiptree.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kemper pays out -22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kemper has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kemper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Kemper has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -6.07% -8.51% -2.10% Tiptree 0.70% 13.43% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kemper and Tiptree’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.79 billion 0.47 -$120.50 million ($5.50) -7.75 Tiptree $1.20 billion 0.33 $38.13 million $0.24 46.71

Tiptree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tiptree beats Kemper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. The company also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

