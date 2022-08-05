First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.85. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

