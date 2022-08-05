FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

FMC Trading Down 2.7 %

FMC stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

