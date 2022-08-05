Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

