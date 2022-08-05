Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Up 10.5%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.42. 23,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,651,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. JMP Securities cut their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $12,939.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $57,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $9,958.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

