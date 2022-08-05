Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Frontdoor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Frontdoor’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

FTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

