FY2022 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Reduced by Analyst (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.68). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.44.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.21. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. In related news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

