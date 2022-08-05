FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.52). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 406.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

