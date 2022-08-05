FY2022 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SP Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.64 million.

SP Plus Stock Down 1.1 %

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of SP opened at $35.24 on Friday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $819.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 285,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.