FY2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

