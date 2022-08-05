FY2022 EPS Estimates for Varex Imaging Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varex Imaging in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.88. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Varex Imaging by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

