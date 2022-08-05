Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Gaia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

