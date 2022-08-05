Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £139,705.30 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Rachel Tongue bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,630 ($93.49) per share, for a total transaction of £139,705.30 ($171,186.50).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:GAW opened at GBX 7,725 ($94.66) on Friday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,920 ($72.54) and a 1 year high of £123.10 ($150.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,975.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,989.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,271.91.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

