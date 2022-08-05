Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday.

Gear Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$312.39 million and a PE ratio of 3.46. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.94.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.246124 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at C$621,018.86. In other news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,250.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,780 shares of company stock worth $155,341 and have sold 60,100 shares worth $92,346.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

