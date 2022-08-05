Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 96.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $529,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 163,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.71.

Generac stock opened at $243.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

