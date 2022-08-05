George Sakalidis Acquires 20,000 Shares of Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) Stock

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU – Get Rating) insider George Sakalidis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,520.00 ($13,746.48).

Magnetic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.85.

Get Magnetic Resources alerts:

About Magnetic Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Magnetic Resources NL explores mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Laverton region comprising Hawks Nest, Mt Jumbo, Hawks Nest East, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo East, Little Well, Kowtah, and Lady Julie projects covering an area of approximately 261 square kilometers; and the Benjabbering, Trayning, Goddard, and Korrelocking projects covering an area of approximately 322 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnetic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnetic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.