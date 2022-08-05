Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,894,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $136,350.00.

eXp World stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of eXp World by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

