Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $232.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 1.2 %

GPN opened at $128.60 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.