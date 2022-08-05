Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Buys £42,520 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Davies acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($26.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($52,101.46).
Greggs Stock Down 0.5 %
GRG opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.37) on Friday. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,276.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,839.32.
Greggs Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
