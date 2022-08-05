Gregory C. Bestic Acquires 4,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $479.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.84.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
