Gregory C. Bestic Acquires 4,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $479.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

