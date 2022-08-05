Grimes & Company Inc. Has $260,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

IVW opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

