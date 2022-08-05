Grimes & Company Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

