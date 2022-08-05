Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.14 and its 200 day moving average is $231.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $199.56 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

