Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after purchasing an additional 876,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 523,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $150.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.