Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.09 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.