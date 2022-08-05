Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Insider Activity

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 14,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,663,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,753.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

