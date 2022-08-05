Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SSO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.