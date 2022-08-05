Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 640 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.