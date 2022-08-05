Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $169,000 Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOP stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.01.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

