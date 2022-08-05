Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

