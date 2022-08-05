Harsco Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Harsco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Harsco Stock Up 7.1 %

Harsco stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harsco has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after acquiring an additional 457,373 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

