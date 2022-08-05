HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $212.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

