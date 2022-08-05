Head to Head Review: Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) & Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group -131.15% -129.43% -42.11% Hudson Pacific Properties -2.05% -0.54% -0.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $147.88 million 0.09 -$193.77 million ($18.74) -0.14 Hudson Pacific Properties $896.84 million 2.24 $10.11 million ($0.19) -74.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fangdd Network Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.5% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fangdd Network Group and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fangdd Network Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 3 6 2 0 1.91

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $20.18, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Fangdd Network Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, real estate agency, financial, and channel services. Further, the company operates www.fangdd.com that offers real estate agents and real estate buyers region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities; and offers data analysis services. As of December 31, 2021, its marketplace had approximately 378 thousand active agents and covers 157 million properties in China. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

