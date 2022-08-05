Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Purchases £49,555 in Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,166 ($14.29) per share, with a total value of £49,555 ($60,721.73).

Alan Giddins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Alan Giddins acquired 4,130 shares of Hill & Smith stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($14.64) per share, with a total value of £49,353.50 ($60,474.82).

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,244 ($15.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,244.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,364.81. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,086 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.55). The firm has a market cap of £995.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,961.90.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on HILS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.89) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

