Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

HLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

