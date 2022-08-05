Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hub Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.
Hub Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.