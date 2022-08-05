Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hub Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Hub Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

HUBG opened at $79.80 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.