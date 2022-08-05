IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $205.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.82.

IDEX stock opened at $210.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.77 and its 200 day moving average is $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 19.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 21.7% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

