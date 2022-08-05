IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,087 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.82. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.